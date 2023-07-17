JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Target Price to $82.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the shipping company’s stock.

STNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.33.

Shares of STNG opened at $42.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.61.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $377.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.37 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 51.60% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

