Centene (NYSE:CNC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $94.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CNC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.28.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.95. Centene has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Centene will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Centene by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Centene by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Centene by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after purchasing an additional 206,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

