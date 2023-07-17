Citigroup Raises Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $132.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.69.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.8 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $132.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $134.03.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,570 shares of company stock worth $2,282,993. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in Owens Corning by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

