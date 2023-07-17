Encore Capital Group’s (ECPG) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ECPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Encore Capital Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.22). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $312.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total transaction of $50,637.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,441.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,100,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,969,000 after acquiring an additional 592,906 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,949,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,335,000 after buying an additional 27,842 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,655,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,946,000 after buying an additional 84,310 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

