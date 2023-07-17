American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Short Interest Update

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the June 15th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,811,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American International Price Performance
American International stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. American International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15.
American International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American International
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for American International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.