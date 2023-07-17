American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Short Interest Update

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the June 15th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,811,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American International stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. American International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

