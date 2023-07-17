Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Short Interest Down 55.2% in June

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Amergent Hospitality Group Trading Down 28.6 %

Shares of AMHG stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. Amergent Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Get Amergent Hospitality Group alerts:

Amergent Hospitality Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. The company operates company-owned restaurants; and restaurants owned and operated by franchisees under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.