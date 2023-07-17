American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Business Bank Stock Performance

American Business Bank stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.74. American Business Bank has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $41.35.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.59 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

