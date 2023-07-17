Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Grows By 64.0%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the June 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $73.68 on Monday. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $42.98 and a 1-year high of $76.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Amadeus IT Group’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments, Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

