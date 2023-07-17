Ald SA (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Short Interest Up 127.1% in June

Ald SA (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 127.1% from the June 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.5 days.

ALD Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ALLDF opened at $14.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84. ALD has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

ALD Company Profile

ALD SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; tools and services for fleet managers and drivers; and maintenance, assistance, availability of a vehicle, and tire management services.

