Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Update

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,604,200 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the June 15th total of 5,053,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 361.7 days.

Alfa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFFF opened at $0.62 on Monday. Alfa has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67.

About Alfa

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber, refrigerated food, and telecommunications businesses in Mexico. It manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

