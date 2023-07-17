Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Update

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,604,200 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the June 15th total of 5,053,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 361.7 days.
Alfa Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFFF opened at $0.62 on Monday. Alfa has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67.
About Alfa
