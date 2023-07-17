Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AIOSF opened at $3.83 on Monday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

