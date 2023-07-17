Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of AIOSF opened at $3.83 on Monday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76.
About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación
