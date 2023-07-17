WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Down 2.4 %

WYY opened at $2.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WidePoint

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

