Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$26.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.77.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$20.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$20.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.44. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.17. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The business had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.7158155 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.