MP Materials (NYSE:MP) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MP. Northland Securities cut MP Materials from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered MP Materials from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.14.

MP stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.65. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,561,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,561,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,987.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,286,141,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

