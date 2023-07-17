Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 73,965 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 73,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $881,662.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Baiju Bhatt sold 92,987 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $867,568.71.

On Thursday, May 11th, Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $918,413.44.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Baiju Bhatt sold 23,313 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $196,062.33.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $12.76.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.04 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 123.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.09.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.