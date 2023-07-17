Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 25,000 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

On Monday, July 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,131,250.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,109,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,106,250.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $1,109,250.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $1,101,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,250.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $1,106,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,113,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $1,090,750.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $1,088,000.00.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

RYAN stock opened at $44.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RYAN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.