Peter Anevski Sells 32,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $1,246,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,947 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,456.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 6,439 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $249,704.42.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $655,520.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $640,000.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $618,720.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $1,161,600.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,159,680.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $1,207,680.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Peter Anevski sold 22,932 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $804,683.88.

On Monday, April 24th, Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,995.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Peter Anevski sold 8,370 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $293,033.70.

Progyny Stock Down 1.0 %

PGNY opened at $38.80 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. KPCB XIII Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $201,650,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,372,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,792 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,840,000 after purchasing an additional 725,232 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,028,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,171,000 after purchasing an additional 620,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after purchasing an additional 617,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

