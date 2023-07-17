Peter Anevski Sells 32,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $1,246,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,947 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,456.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 6,439 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $249,704.42.
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $655,520.00.
- On Monday, June 5th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $640,000.00.
- On Friday, June 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $618,720.00.
- On Friday, May 12th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $1,161,600.00.
- On Monday, May 15th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,159,680.00.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $1,207,680.00.
- On Monday, May 8th, Peter Anevski sold 22,932 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $804,683.88.
- On Monday, April 24th, Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,995.00.
- On Friday, April 21st, Peter Anevski sold 8,370 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $293,033.70.
Progyny Stock Down 1.0 %
PGNY opened at $38.80 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.
Institutional Trading of Progyny
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. KPCB XIII Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $201,650,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,372,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,792 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,840,000 after purchasing an additional 725,232 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,028,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,171,000 after purchasing an additional 620,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after purchasing an additional 617,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
