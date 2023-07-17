Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) EVP Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Andrew Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $89.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.13. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $375.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

