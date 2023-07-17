Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Sells $1,124,838.00 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 43,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,124,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $24.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $990.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $133.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 30.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 45.5% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

