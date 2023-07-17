Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 15,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.81, for a total value of $1,887,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,082,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,962,714.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $1,870,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $1,829,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $1,888,650.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00.

Moderna Stock Down 4.2 %

Moderna stock opened at $121.35 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Moderna by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Moderna by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.9% in the first quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

