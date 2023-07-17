David J. Schlanger Sells 38,687 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 38,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $1,494,865.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 70,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,943.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

About Progyny

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.