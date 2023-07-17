David J. Schlanger Sells 38,687 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 38,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $1,494,865.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 70,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,943.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Progyny Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $46.50.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
