Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 85,637 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $9,088,654.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,259.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $8,293,943.45.

On Friday, June 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 18,652 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $1,871,355.16.

On Monday, May 8th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $6,602,612.70.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $108.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.16. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of -401.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,013,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,564,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Datadog by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,716 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

