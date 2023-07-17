Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 31,240 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kavitark Ram Shriram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $125.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.68 and its 200 day moving average is $106.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.14.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

