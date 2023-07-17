Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells 112,000 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) Director William H. Lyon sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $5,610,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,081.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $51.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.73. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMHC. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,201 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,973,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $34,770,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,502,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,594,000 after purchasing an additional 557,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,741 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

