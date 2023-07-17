First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives C$33.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.00.

FM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$34.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15. The stock has a market cap of C$23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$18.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.38.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.535524 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

