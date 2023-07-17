Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Gravity Stock Performance
NASDAQ GRVY opened at $81.20 on Friday. Gravity has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The stock has a market cap of $564.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.40.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $126.51 million for the quarter.
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
