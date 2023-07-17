Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

NASDAQ GRVY opened at $81.20 on Friday. Gravity has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The stock has a market cap of $564.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.40.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $126.51 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRVY. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gravity by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gravity by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gravity by 716.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gravity by 856.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 118,728 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

