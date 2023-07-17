Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAYFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Merck KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

OTCMKTS:MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $42.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

