Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.52.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 182.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

