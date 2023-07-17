StockNews.com Lowers Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 2.8 %

DCOM opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $728.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.05. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $36.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.81.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.45 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Insider Transactions at Dime Community Bancshares

In related news, Director Paul M. Aguggia purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $42,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $53,660 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 169,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

