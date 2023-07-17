Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Triumph Group Trading Down 4.0 %
NYSE:TGI opened at $11.80 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after buying an additional 943,658 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,612,000 after buying an additional 827,604 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,632,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,270,000 after buying an additional 640,237 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after buying an additional 626,195 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Triumph Group
Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.
