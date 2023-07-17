Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $447.52 million, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $200.03 million during the quarter. Newpark Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.11%.

Institutional Trading of Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 374.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 252.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

