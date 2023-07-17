Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Farmland Partners stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $644.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners

About Farmland Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,242,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 194,700 acres in 19 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.