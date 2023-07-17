Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Farmland Partners Price Performance
Farmland Partners stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $644.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56.
Farmland Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.
Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners
About Farmland Partners
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 194,700 acres in 19 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.
