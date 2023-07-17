Stifel Nicolaus Lowers NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$14.50

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
NUVSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
NuVista Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $8.08 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42.
About NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.
