Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TNEYF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada.

