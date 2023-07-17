PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PREKF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities cut PrairieSky Royalty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

PREKF opened at $19.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $19.85.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.