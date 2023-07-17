Stifel Nicolaus Boosts ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$22.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AETUF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut ARC Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.34.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 45.36%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.1273 dividend. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 3.86%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.45%.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.