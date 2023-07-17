International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Lowered to $116.00 at UBS Group

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $128.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $80.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.13. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10,450.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

