BMO Capital Markets Raises Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$11.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LUNMF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Lundin Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.34.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

LUNMF stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $751.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

