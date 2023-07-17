Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.50 to C$39.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Parex Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72.

Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

