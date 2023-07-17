Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) PT Raised to C$8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Kelt Exploration from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $4.54 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

