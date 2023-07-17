UBS Group Cuts Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Price Target to GBX 495

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 545 ($7.01) to GBX 495 ($6.37) in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.55) to GBX 570 ($7.33) in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($5.15) to GBX 430 ($5.53) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $483.60.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

BTDPY stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

