JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2023

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYFree Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,150 ($40.52) to GBX 2,800 ($36.02) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NGLOY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($42.45) to GBX 3,100 ($39.88) in a report on Monday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($42.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.45) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($37.95) to GBX 3,050 ($39.24) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,895.00.

Anglo American Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.





