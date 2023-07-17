Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 155 by Analysts at UBS Group

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from GBX 160 ($2.06) to GBX 155 ($1.99) in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Hays Stock Performance
Shares of HAYPF stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Hays has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.
Hays Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hays
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.