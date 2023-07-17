Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 155 by Analysts at UBS Group

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from GBX 160 ($2.06) to GBX 155 ($1.99) in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Hays Stock Performance

Shares of HAYPF stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Hays has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

