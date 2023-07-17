Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives $131.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.08.

RL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 1.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 451.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 6.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RL opened at $125.38 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $132.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.12.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 39.53%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.