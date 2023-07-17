Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $72.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $60.13 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $42.77 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,680 shares of company stock worth $392,041. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $287,379,000 after buying an additional 2,536,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 949,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

