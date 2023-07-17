Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $72.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFGC shares. StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $119,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,931,977.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,680 shares of company stock worth $392,041 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $287,379,000 after buying an additional 2,536,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $176,057,000 after buying an additional 949,902 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFGC stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $42.77 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

