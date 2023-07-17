Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$51.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPX. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$41.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$44.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.78. The company has a market cap of C$4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Capital Power has a one year low of C$39.33 and a one year high of C$51.90.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$1.16. The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.65%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

