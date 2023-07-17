Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$258.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$245.00 to C$258.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$223.00 to C$217.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$236.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$204.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV stock opened at C$193.00 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$151.08 and a 1 year high of C$217.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$195.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$194.29. The company has a market cap of C$37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 28.75 and a quick ratio of 23.26.

Franco-Nevada Cuts Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.96% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of C$373.64 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.8639113 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.461 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

