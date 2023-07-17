Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CR. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.20 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.62.

Crew Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$5.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.88. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.15 and a 12 month high of C$6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$856.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Activity

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$100.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.00 million. Crew Energy had a net margin of 59.68% and a return on equity of 28.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.8002853 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 111,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$618,149.68. Insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading

