Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CJR.B has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.40 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a report on Friday, June 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.46.

Shares of CJR.B opened at C$1.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22. The company has a market cap of C$315.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$4.06.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

